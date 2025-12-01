Have your say: Are you a recent graduate thinking of emigrating?

One graduate left college three years ago and has 'had nothing but difficulty trying to find a proper job'. Graphic: Paul Scott

A combination of struggling to find work in their chosen field, a view that progression and training in some sectors can be slow and high livings costs means many Irish third-level graduates considering moving abroad.

Arlene Harris spoke to a number of graduates and who said it was “easier to find work, a place to live and a decent lifestyle” somewhere other than Ireland.

For example, graduate Michael Brennan left college three years ago and has “had nothing but difficulty trying to find a proper job,” he says.

“I did a Bachelor’s in Commerce and thought that it would be a good degree, which would open doors for me. But I have found it really difficult to get my foot on any sort of ladder.”

Aoife Hanrahan got a job straight out of college but says it was “more suited to a secretarial role” than for someone with a science degree.

“I got a job in a pharmaceutical company when I graduated two years ago,” she says.

“At first, I was delighted as I felt it was in keeping with what I had studied, but the job was not at all what I thought it would be. It was a joke. I spent most of my day going through spreadsheets and checking things off against other forms.”

