Hugh Wallace, architect and TV presenter, has died aged 68

The Dubliner presented RTÉ’s Home of the Year and The Great House Revival

Hugh Wallace has been a judge on RTÉ's Home of the year since its inception in 2015
Hugh Wallace, the architect and TV presenter, has died aged 68.

He has been a judge on RTÉ’s Home of the Year programme since its inception in 2015. He has presented the property renovation programme The Great House Revival, which has run for five series.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with deep sadness and shock that we announce our beloved friend and client, architect, Hugh Wallace, RIAI, passed away suddenly at home last night.”

“His passion, creativity and warmth touched colleagues, audiences, and his many, many friends across the country,” the statement said.

Mr Wallace’s husband, Martin Corbett, has called for privacy.

Mr Wallace, from Dublin, has won awards for his work as an architect and is a director and co-found founding of Douglas Wallace Consultants.

He contributed several articles to The Irish Times on property dereliction, the housing crisis and the planning system.

He and his husband have been renovating a house in Dublin’s south inner city that was built in 1890 and had fallen into dereliction.

