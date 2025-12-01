Joe McCarthy makes injury return for Leinster ahead of Champions Cup opener

Joe McCarthy will be available to line out for Leinster in their opening round Champions Cup fixture against Harlequins on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

The Ireland lock has recovered from a foot injury sustained during the Lions tour in July which ruled him out of last month’s Autumn Nations Series.

Tommy O’Brien also looks set to return for Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium having through the graduated return to play protocols following a knock during Ireland’s defeat to South Africa.

Leo Cullen’s side will be further bolstered by the arrival All Black Rieko Ioane last Wednesday. The 28-year-old is set to take full part in training this week and will be available for inclusion in Saturday’s matchday squad.

Leinster also confirmed Andrew Porter (arm), James Lowe (calf) and Robbie Henshaw (hamstring) will be assessed further in the coming days after which a decision will be made on their availability.