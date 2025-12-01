Michael Ala’alatoa joins new Munster team-mates ahead of Champions Cup opener

Michael Ala’alatoa has joined his new Munster team-mates at their HPC in the University of Limerick ahead of the province’s Investec Champions Cup Pool 2 opener against Bath at The Rec on Saturday (8pm, live on Premier Sports).

The 34-year-old Australian-born prop, who has played 23 times or Samoa, has signed from Clermont Auvergne until the end of the season. Ala’alatoa played 72 times in three seasons with Leinster in which they reached three successive Champions Cup finals, only to lose each of them to La Rochelle in 2022 and 2023, and to Toulouse, after extra time, in 2024.

Jack O’Donoghue appears to be the only injury concern arising out of Saturday’s disappointing first defeat this season under Clayton McMillan when letting slip a 21-6 interval lead in losing 27-26 to the Stormers at Thomond Park. O’Donoghue failed a HIA on Saturday night and will enter the return-to-play protocols.

After facing the reigning English champions and their former head coach Johann van Graan on Saturday night in their first competitive meeting with Bath since 2000, Munster will host Gloucester in their first Champions Cup game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday. More than 33,500 tickets have been sold but several thousand terrace are still available.

All told, 19 Munster players lined out for their clubs in the Energia All-Ireland League on Saturday, 10 of them in the fluctuating Munster derby between Young Munster and Cork Constitution which the latter won 29-26.

Two-try Eoghan Smyth, Mark Donnelly, Michael Foy, Danny Sheahan and Dylan Hicks featured for Con at Tom Clifford Park while Shay McCarthy, Josh Wycherley, Conor Bartley, Evan O’Connell and Jake O’Riordan all featured for Young Munster.

Seán O’Brien was a try-scorer for Nenagh Ormond with Darragh McSweeney also starting in their away defeat to St Mary’s College. Four players were in action for UCC as they won away to Blackrock College. Ben O’Connor and Gene O’Leary Kareem were both among the tries with Alex Kendellen and Seán Edogbo also starting.

George Hadden and Max Clein started in the front row for Garryowen as they were narrowly beaten by Dublin University at Dooradoyle. Emmet Calvey started at loosehead for Shannon as they beat Galway Corinthians on the back pitch at Thomond Park.