Welsh national (41) appears in Wexford court over alleged €1.2m cannabis seizure

A 41-year-old Welsh national has appeared in court over an alleged €1.2 million drugs seizure at Rosslare Europort last Thursday.

Christopher Tobin (41), with an address at Village Gardens, Port Talbot, Wales, was arrested after the cannabis was allegedly discovered in a trailer at Rosslare Europort.

The accused did not speak during the brief hearing on Monday.

Det Garda Stephen Burke told Wexford District Court that 204kg of cannabis was found.

Mr Tobin is charged under sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act with possession of drugs and possession for sale or supply at Rosslare Europort on November 27th.

Sgt Stephen Ennis, prosecuting, said the accused made no reply to the charges.

Marie Murphy, solicitor for the accused, agreed to him being remanded in custody until next Monday, when he will appear again before Wexford District Court.

Ms Murphy said she hopes to be in a position to apply for bail then.

Judge John Cheatle granted the accused legal aid and remanded him in custody until the next court date.

The cannabis, with an estimated value of €1,224,240, was allegedly discovered as a result of routine profiling, on an accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from France at Rosslare Europort.