Biker (24) dies after being thrown from scrambler

Gardaí have begun an investigation after a man aged 24 was killed when he was thrown from his scrambler motorbike near Blarney in Co Cork this evening.

The young man was among a number of scrambler enthusiasts riding their bikes on a track between Blarney and Tower, just over 8km from Cork city.

The casualty was thrown from his bike on the track running along the former route of the Blarney line of Cork and Muskerry Railway, which closed in 1934.

The scrambler track runs through the grounds of the Blarney Castle Estate between Blarney and Paud’s Cross, parallel to the R617 Blarney to Tower Road.

The incident happened at about 7.30pm and emergency services responded quickly, but the young man was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor.

Gardaí are waiting until all next-of-kin are notified before releasing the man’s name. It is understood he’s from the Riverview Estate near Tower.

The young man’s body was removed later on Saturday night to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem to establish the exact cause of death.

Gardaí have also begun taking witness statements from up to a half a dozen motorbike riders who were on the scrambler track during the meet.

Gardaí say they are treating the man’s death as “a tragic accident” and will be preparing a file on the death for an inquest at the Coroner’s Court.