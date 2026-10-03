Ulster draw with Glasgow in high-scoring thriller

URC: Glasgow Warriors 33 Ulster 33

A remarkable game ended with both sides locked together in a clash which saw them both reduced to 13 men at different points in the game.

For Ulster, coming away with three points from Scotstoun is some result though they will be frustrated at not sealing the deal as the Warriors were the ones with missing two players as the game entered its final phase.

Ulster withdrew Jacob Stockdale prior to kick-off with an injury which meant that the returning Ethan McIlroy shifted from centre to fullback with Ben Carson coming in to fill the gap in midfield.

The province made light of though and, in sharp contrast to the Edinburgh clash, they started with real venom. After sweeping into Glasgow’s red zone, they tapped a penalty under the posts and Bryn Ward smashed through on three minutes. Jack Murphy’s conversion put them seven up.

Stung into action, the Warriors tied things up on nine minutes though this was through a fortunate penalty.

From the lineout they found Sione Tuipulotu and with Dan Lancaster on the wrap, Josh McKay was put through a gap in Ulster’s defence to run in under the posts unopposed, allowing George Horne convert.

The Warriors couldn’t then capitalise as Lancaster was yellow carded on 18 minutes for a deliberate knock-on off Murphy as Ulster’s attack put them under pressure.

From the lineout near the line, David McCann broke through the maul and with penalty advantages for Ulster, Murphy’s long pass put McIlroy over. The provider though missed the extra two points which looked potentially costly.

Glasgow Warriors' Angus Fraser wins a lineout. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Ulster then handed the advantage straight back to 14-man Glasgow, gifting their hosts presence in the province’s 22 which led to Stafford McDowall throwing a long pass to Kyle Rowe who ran in unopposed, Horne kicking a superb conversion from the touchline to give them the lead for the first time.

Then with the clock in red, a moment of petulance from Horne saw a penalty reversal after he threw the ball at Tom Stewart and how it cost them.

Ulster kicked to the corner, mauled and recycled on the line before spreading the ball and McIlroy’s reverse pass returned the favour to Murphy who crashed over, the outhalf then converting his own score to give Ulster the lead 19-14 at the halfway point.

They increased it too, McIlroy feeding Mullins who stormed his way to the line. Murphy converted too and the visitors now led 26-14.

However, two quick yellow cards then undid their cause, Ben Carson getting the first and shortly afterwards McIlroy being binned as well.

Glasgow had to score against 13, Jamie Dobie crossing and Horne converting, cutting Ulster’s lead to four.

Sam Talakai was next, Horne converting to put Glasgow in front just as Carson returned.

Glasgow kept coming though, Kyle Rowe got his second though Horne missed the extras.

The Warriors couldn’t seal it though. Rory Darge and Talakai were shown yellows and they ended the game with 13.

Ulster had to score and Juarno Augustus did with Nathan Doak’s conversion tying it all up.

They both had chances to win it, but neither could manage it.

Scoring sequence - 4 mins: Ward try, Murphy con 0-7; 10: McKay try, Horne con 7-7; 21: McIlroy try 7-12; 26: Rowe try, Horne con 14-12; Murphy try, con 14-19; HT 14-19; 47: Mullins try, Murphy con 14-26; 53: Dobie try, Horne con 21-26; 60: Takalai try, Horne con 28-26; 64: Rowe try 33-26; 73: Augustus try, Doak con 33-33

Glasgow J McKay, K Rowe, S McDowall (capt), S Tuipulotu, J Dobie, D Lancaster, G Horne; P Schickerling, G Hiddleston, F Richardson, G Brown, M Williamson, A Miller, A Fraser, M Fagerson. Replacements: S Stephen for Hiddleston, N McBeth for Schickerling, S Talakai for Richardson (all 43 mins), S Cummings for Wilkinson (44), R Darge for Fraser (44), B Kuenzle for McDowall (49), M Duncan for McKay (79).

Yellow cards: D Lancaster 18 mins, R Darge 70 mins, S Talakai 71 mins

Ulster: E McIlroy, C Mullins, B Carson, J Benson, Z Ward, J Murphy, M Devine, E O’Sullivan, T Stewart (capt), K Knox, C Izuchukwu, E Snyman, J McKillop, D McCann, B Ward.

Replacements: J McNabney for B Ward (31 mins), N Doak for Devine (44), E Bello for Knox (49), B Donnell for Izuchukwu (13-20 and 49), J Flannery for Murphy (55), T McAllister for O’Sullivan (60), H Walker for Stewart, J Augustus for McKillop (both 64).

Yellow cards: B Carson 49 mins, E McIlroy 52 mins

Referee: C Allison (SARU)