England score seven as they turn on style to crush shambolic Croatia

Nations League: Croatia 0 England 7 (Kane 8, 53, Bellingham 21, Gordon 39, Saka 45, 68, Rogers 87)

England produced one of their most dominant performances in recent years as they dismantled Croatia in a stunning 7-0 victory.

Their attacking quality came to the fore in the Nations League clash in Rijeka as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka all made hay.

Kane and Saka both scored twice and got an assist, Bellingham notched one and made two others, while Gordon scored one and created another.

Substitute Morgan Rogers added a late seventh as Thomas Tuchel’s side posted a memorable victory.

This was a free-flowing performance that will fuel huge excitement at what this side is capable of achieving with a set of attacking players at the top of their game.

England have had plenty of high-stakes battles with Croatia over the last eight years, but Slaven Bilic’s outfit are now a far cry from the team that made it to the 2018 World Cup final and the semi-finals four years later.

Victory saw England consolidate their position in the top two of Group A3 and another three points against Czech Republic on Wednesday will put them on the brink of qualifying for March’s quarter-finals.

This was officially a behind-closed-doors game as Croatia were punished for their fans’ racist behaviour in a 2025 match against France.

But there were over 6,000 schoolchildren in attendance and they had to watch as their country was taught a lesson.

England were in control from the off and went about dismantling their hosts in the opening half.

They opened the scoring in the eighth minute as two of their star players combined brilliantly.

Bellingham superbly threaded the ball through to Kane and the marksman made no mistake, firing home his 88th international goal after a fine first touch.

Tuchel’s side almost doubled their lead straight after as Lewis Hall’s through-ball sent Gordon clear, but the in-form Barcelona winger shot straight at Dominik Livakovic.

It was all England and they did make it 2-0 in the 21st minute.

They worked the ball out to the right, where Saka’s cross found Gordon at the back post. He brought the ball under control and squared it to Bellingham, who converted from close range.

This was irresistible stuff from England and it should have been three soon after, but Gordon missed from close range after Bellingham had tried to repay the favour.

The third goal came in the 39th minute as Gordon finally got on the scoresheet, heading home Jarell Quansah’s cross for a third goal in three games.

A dreadful Croatia should have reduced the deficit after Manchester City’s Mateo Kovacic danced past three challenges after Elliot Anderson’s slip, but he embarrassingly shot wide from six yards with the goal gaping.

And England rounded off a stunning opening 45 minutes as Saka joined the fun.

Gordon and Bellingham combined down the left and the Real Madrid man teed up Saka for another close-range finish to send England into the break 4-0 up.

They needed just seven minutes of the second half to make it five with another picture-book goal.

A patient passing move saw Anderson eventually break the lines after a one-two with Saka and his low cross was converted by a sliding Kane.

Bellingham could have then brought up the half-dozen when Gordon sent him clear but he stabbed wide.

The sixth did come in the 68th minute as Saka got his second after he intercepted Josip Stanisic’s wayward pass then got it back off Kane to fire home.

He should have been celebrating a hat-trick soon after but somehow skied a far-post effort from a yard out.

Rogers completed the rout in the 87th minute as he rounded the goalkeeper and tucked home.