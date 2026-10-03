Rival rallies planned as Drumcree stand-off enters seventh day

The stand-off between the Orange Order and Garvaghy Road residents has entered its seventh day. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Two rival demonstrations related to the Drumcree dispute are due to take place in Portadown, Co Armagh on Saturday as a stand-off between the Orange Order and Garvaghy Road residents enters a seventh day.

The impasse has been ongoing since the Parades Commission gave the green light for the first time in almost 30 years for the Portadown District of the unionist Orange Order to complete its traditional route along the Garvaghy Road.

Marches in Drumcree in the 1990s often turned violent.

A coalition of residents in the largely nationalist Garvaghy Road area is opposed to the march going ahead this year and took legal action, which failed, before starting a protest to prevent the parade from taking place.

A fresh legal appeal by the residents is set to be heard in the Court of Appeal on Monday.

[ From local row to peace-process shambles: How the Drumcree standoff developedOpens in new window ]

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has said a major public safety operation will continue in Portadown over the weekend while Northern Secretary Chris Bryant said he would “especially urge calm this weekend”.

A rally on Garvaghy Road in support of residents has been organised for 3pm.

A separate rally is scheduled to take place in the Edgarstown area at 4pm in support of the Orange Order.

Sinn Féin politicians have been encouraging people to attend the Garvaghy Road demonstration, which has been dubbed the “No Going Back” rally.

This Saturday, the Garvaghy Road residents are holding a rally & call on people from across Ireland to stand with them in support of their right to live free from sectarian harassment & intimidation.



There can be no Orange march forced down the Garvaghy Road.



No Going Back! pic.twitter.com/4juVWHi218 — Declan Kearney (@DeclanKearneySF) October 3, 2026

“The Garvaghy Road residents are holding a rally and calling on people from across Ireland to join with them in support of their right to live free from sectarian harassment and intimidation,” a statement from Sinn Féin said.

“Let’s stand together. There can be no Orange march forced down the Garvaghy Road. No going back!”

The Orange Order rally, referred to as the “Let Them Home Festival”, is due to take place in Edgarstown at 4pm-8pm.

“This is an opportunity to come together in support of the 35, while enjoying an afternoon for the whole community,” Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said.

“Bring your family. Bring your friends. Come along and show your support peacefully and positively. Orange men wear your sash,” she said in a post on social media.

[ ‘It’s like going back in time’ – after 28 years, communities stand off on Garvaghy RoadOpens in new window ]

Bryant, who chaired talks with both sides during the week that were unsuccessful in reaching an agreement, said his door remains open for further engagement.

“Everyone across Northern Ireland wants a peaceful resolution to the situation in Portadown,” he said.

“I’m continuing to work to find a mutually acceptable agreement and I’m grateful to everyone who has offered help and has taken part in the discussions so far.

“My door remains open and I repeat my calls for people to support further compromise.”

– Additional reporting from PA