Gardaí await technical and postmortem results on woman who died after falling from balcony

Kathleen Carey, who died on Wednesday, was described 'as a kind, loving, funny person'

Gardaí investigating the death of Dublin mother Kathleen Carey, who fell from a balcony, are hopeful the results of a postmortem and the findings of a technical examination at the scene will determine if foul play was a factor.

Kathleen Carey, who was in her 30s, died in hospital on Wednesday, two days after falling in unexplained circumstances from a balcony at an apartment in Belmayne, Dublin 13, an area northeast of the suburb of Coolock.

Gardaí are considering several possibilities, including that she may have fallen in circumstances where foul play was not a feature in her fall.

The possibility she was pushed has also formed part of the investigation, though the case was being treated as one of alleged “serious assault” rather than homicide.

A man in his 20s was arrested for questioning in central Dublin on Tuesday, after coming to the Garda’s attention for an unrelated minor alleged offence.

However, he has since been released without charge, with gardaí saying they are now preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

The investigation team, in Coolock Garda station, wants to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street, Belmayne, on Monday between 3pm and 3.45pm to come forward.

They are also seeking any video footage, including dashcam, that was recorded in the area at the time.

A family member launched an appeal for funds online for her funeral. They had buried her sister, Natasha, a mother of five, just three weeks ago.

The two sisters were predeceased by their three siblings, Georgina, William John and Aaron. They are survived by their parents, John and Marie, and sisters Nikita and Jeni.

“Kathleen Carey was a kind, loving, funny person who was full of life,” the fundraising appeal stated.

“She always made you smile with her quirky side. She was an amazing person who will be deeply missed.

“She meant a lot to all of us. We are so sad to see her go before her time. She is going to be missed terribly and we want to give her the best send-off we possibly can give her.”