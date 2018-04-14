Man arrested over Rosslare death released without charge

A man who was arrested in connection with the death of a man in Co Wexford has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 50s, was being held at Wexford Garda station as part of an investigation into an alleged fatal assault at Rosslare Europort. He was released on Saturday and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Proscutions, gardaí said.

It is understood a fight broke out between two truck drivers at the port at about 7pm on Friday, after which both climbed back inside their respective vehicles.

One of the drivers drove away, while the other truck remained stationary. When another individual went to investigate, the driver was discovered dead inside, and the alarm was raised.

Paramedics attended and attempted to revive the man but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a road incident involving two trucks near Tagoat between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Friday.

The scene of was sealed off and a postmortem examination was due to be carried out on Saturday afternoon.

Rosslare Europort is located at Rosslare harbour. It handles passenger and freight ferries to and from Wales and France.