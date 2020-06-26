Backpack, book, laptop recovered in search for Belfast teen Noah Donohue

Police searching for missing Belfast teenager Noah Donohue have found his missing backpack, book and laptop.

Supt Muir Clark said they were recovered in north Belfast following a call from a member of the public, and are now being examined by specialist officers.

He described the recovery of the laptop as “significant”, and said that with other electronic devices “that will form a major line of inquiry now as to where Noah possibly is or if Noah was going to see someone, who that was.”

Inquiries were ongoing, he said, as to how the bag and laptop came to be in that location. “We do not believe that at this stage the current find is related to Noah going missing,” he said.

A 26-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of improper use of the public electronic communications network, and is currently helping police with their enquiries.

A member of the PSNI hazardous environment search team search a drain in Seaview Park during the search for missing Noah Donohoe who was last seen in the Shore Road area of north Belfast at the weekend. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Distressing rumours

Speaking at a press conference in north Belfast on Friday, Supt Clark said he had “previously commented about various rumours circulating about Noah’s disappearance” and had explained that “this type of commentary and rumour was distressing for Noah’s family and unhelpful as we continue our search to find Noah.

“Last night we became aware of social media posts. We are aware of the content of these social media posts and are content at there is no truth behind their content,” he said.

It is understood there is not believed to be any connection between the social media posts and Noah’s disappearance.

A large-scale search for 14-year-old Noah Donohue been taking place in north Belfast since Sunday, and was widened on Thursday to include the Antrim Road and the city centre. Noah’s school, St Malachy’s College in north Belfast, has also been searched.

Supt Clark said on Friday that the main search area continues to be in the area of Shore Road, bounded by Premier Drive and Skegoneill Avenue.

“There is significant work ongoing this morning in clearing vegetation in that area so that we can check it again,” he said, adding that he appealed to householders in that area to again check outbuildings, shrubbery, and any area of garden or premises where Noah might be.

“That is the key bit of our investigation at the moment,” he said

‘Out of character’

The teenager was last seen in the Northwood Road area in the north of the city just after 6pm.

He had cycled across the city from his home in south Belfast to north Belfast, where police believe he may have fallen off his bicycle and hit his head. He was seen discarding his clothes and cycling naked, actions which police and his family said were “completely out of character.”

Police believe he then discarded his bicycle and left the area on foot.

Supt Clark said the police’s main line of inquiry was that Noah had fallen off his bicycle and may have suffered some form of trauma which had left him either disorientated or incapacitated.

He also made a specific appeal for two items of Noah’s clothing - khaki green North Face coat and grey sweat shorts - which have not yet been found by police.

“We need to find these outstanding items. If anyone has found any of these items and not yet come forward, please call us immediately on 101,” he said.

“Again, I would like to thank everyone who has contacted police so far with information. If you have any information that you think might help.

“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage that you think might help and have not yet come forward, please call us on 101 straight away.”

Additional reporting - PA.