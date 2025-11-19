Paschal Donohoe admits he considered not running in 2024 general election

Paschal Donohoe said he ‘made some big decisions’ before the last general election and had considered not running. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Former minister for finance Paschal Donohoe has admitted he considered not running in the 2024 general election.

Mr Donohoe resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday to take up a post with the World Bank. He will quit as a TD this week.

He has been replaced in his ministerial role by the Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris.

Mr Donohoe told RTÉ radio’s Today with David McCullagh that he “always had an understanding” with Mr Harris that the occasion could arise that he would leave the Government.

The Fine Gael TD for Dublin Central said when he was presenting Budget 2026 in October this year, he was aware “this could be the last time”.

Mr Donohoe said he “made some big decisions” before the last general election and had considered not running, but then decided to do so.

He had been determined to “give all my focus” as minister for finance to the budget and the Finance Bill.

His departure had “taken shape over the last number of days”, but he said he wanted to complete the Finance Bill first. Mr Donohoe said he had applied for the role with the World Bank and gone through the process over a number of weeks.

He said the first person he told about his departure was Mr Harris, who he believed shared the same views on the finances of the country and would make a good Minister for Finance.