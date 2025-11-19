‘I couldn’t get Diogo Jota out of my head’: Andy Robertson reflects on shared World Cup dream

Andy Robertson admitted he was “in bits” before Scotland’s victory against Denmark which secured World Cup qualification for the first time since 1998, as the national captain was overcome with emotion thinking about his late Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota.

A dramatic 4-2 win booked a spot in North America next summer for Steve Clarke’s side, and the pressure of seizing his last chance to play at the tournament had Robertson in turmoil in the hours leading up to kick-off as he recalled conversations with the former Portugal forward, who died in a car crash in the summer.

“I’ve hid it well, but today I’ve been in bits. I know the age I’m at, this could be my last chance to go to the World Cup,” he told the BBC. “I couldn’t get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today. We spoke so much about the World Cup.

“He missed out last time because of injury, I missed out because Scotland didn’t qualify and we always discussed what it would be like going to the World Cup.

“I was in a bit of trouble in my room earlier. I think I hid it well from the boys. I know he’ll be somewhere smiling over me tonight. I couldn’t get him out of my head all day.”

Clarke’s team were twice pegged back by Denmark after goals from Scott McTominay and Lawrence Shankland, but Kieran Tierney put them ahead again in the third added minute against opponents reduced to 10 men before Kenny McLean finished it in style from the halfway line. “That just sums up this squad. Never say die, we just keep going right to the end,” the Scotland captain said.

“One of the craziest games of football. We’ve certainly put the country through it, but I’m sure it’s worth it – we’re going to the World Cup and I can’t believe it.

“This group of boys and staff, it’s the best group I’ve ever been involved in. The manager’s speech before the game in the hotel was unbelievable.

“He went through the big moments we’ve had. He said: ‘Let’s make it another one.’ To do it for him, for all the staff, all the families, it is one of the greatest nights of my life.” - Guardian