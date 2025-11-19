Irish football back down to earth with humbling Andorra defeat

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Lest we were beginning to think that this football lark is a piece of cake, Tuesday brought us crashing back down to earth. First we saw our under-17s beaten by Switzerland in the last 16 of the World Cup, and then our under-21s suffered a humiliating 4-0 Euro 2027 qualification defeat to ... Andorra. Yes, Andorra. It was only the fourth time in their entire history that they won a competitive game at under-21 level. Perhaps the future isn’t quite as bright as we hoped.

But, need it be said, our senior team still has a chance of making it to their World Cup, and Gordon Manning, our permutations king, has narrowed down their possible playoff opponents after Tuesday’s round of matches: it’ll be either Poland, Wales, the Czech Republic or Slovakia.

South Africa, of course, are our rugby crew’s opponents on Saturday, Gordon D’Arcy previewing that encounter in his column. He was heartened by Ireland’s performance against Australia when they “successfully addressed areas of concern, especially the set piece”.

Johnny Watterson talks to James Ryan ahead of the game in which he might well come up against Eben Etzebeth, “the poster boy for Springbok aggression and rugby carnage”. “Sort of the complete player,” as Ryan describes him.

Cheslin Kolbe is pretty useful too, John O’Sullivan hearing from the 32-year-old wing on Tuesday. He has, though, never won in Dublin, South Africa’s last victory here in the dim and distant past of 2012, so he’s quite eager to rectify that record.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran reflects on the history of the relationship between the GAA and soccer. Let’s just say, it has improved significantly since the day then GAA president John Dowling was asked what he’d be up to when Ireland played England in Euro 88. “Doing the garden,” he replied.

Gordon, meanwhile, talks to former Kilkenny hurler Walter Walsh about his county’s hopes of ending their Liam MacCarthy drought in 2026, those prospects not helped by the unavailability of Huw Lawlor and Billy Ryan who will be spending time travelling abroad.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor looks ahead to the weekend’s action at Punchestown where Willie Mullins’ unbeaten Anzadam might make his Grade One debut in Saturday’s Morgiana Hurdle.

TV Watch: It’s back to club action football goes, the women’s Champions League resuming today. Manchester United are away to Wolfsburg (5.45pm) and holders Arsenal are at home to Real Madrid (both games are on Disney Plus).