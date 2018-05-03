Multiple failures identified in report into baby deaths at Galway hospital

A report into maternity services at Portiuncula University Hospital has identified multiple serious failures including staffing issues, a lack of training and poor communication among maternity staff.

The long-delayed report, which was commissioned in January 2015, examined the delivery and neonatal care of 18 babies at the Galway hospital. Some of the babies died while others were left with life-long disabilities.

Issues at the hospital first came to light when it was noticed that an unusually high number of babies were being sent to Dublin for Therapeutic Hypothermia (sometimes know as baby cooling) a treatment usually used in cases where babies were deprived of oxygen during birth.

Another 12 cases involving potential maternal care issues arose when concerned families came forward.

The report by UK-based Professor James Walker, which will be released later on Thursday by the HSE, stated that different management of obstetric care might have made a difference in 14 out of the 18 cases examined.

The report identified “major” issues in 11 of the cases and “moderate” issues in two.

Several cases involved failures to recognise pre-natal signs that there may be a problem with the birth including abnormal foetal heartbeats.

There were also failures to expedite the delivery of the babies in several cases where potential problems were identified.

Incorrect use of oxytocin, a drug designed to stimulate birth, was identified in several cases, as were failures to escalate serious cases to an obstetric consultant.

There was an understaffing of both midwives and consultants at the hospital “resulting in a lack of support in the acute area,” the report said.

During the period under review, 2008 to 2014, two directors of nursing and one assistant director of nursing did not have midwifery qualifications.

The report also identified several communication issues both internally between staff and between the hospital and families. In some cases there was a lack of open disclosure to families and in others there were “inappropriate/insensitive arrangements for follow up appointments.”

The report highlights one instance in which a family received a call asking about their baby’s welfare after the baby had died. Another family received the same request on the day of their baby’s funeral.

The HSE apologised for the delay in issuing the report which was originally due in mid-2015 but was beset with delays.

“This has been a complex process and we have endeavoured to complete a rigorous review within the shortest possible timeframe. Nevertheless, we are conscious that these extended timelines can be very stressful for families and staff, especially to those who have waited many years for answers,” the report stated.

Prof Walker said the report is not about attributing blame but that staff and national agencies must accept their responsibilities for the incidents involved and for the solutions.

He said since the start of the investigation Portiuncula has begun addressing many of the issues raised and that significant progress has been made in this regard.