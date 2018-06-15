McDonald’s to move from plastic to paper straws

McDonald’s restaurants in Ireland will begin the process of transferring to paper straws in its restaurants from September.

The restaurant recently moved plastic straws behind the counter to reduce plastic waste.

Chief Executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland Paul Pomroy, said the change reflects customer demand.

“Reflecting the broader public debate, our customers told us they wanted to see a move on straws but to do so without compromising their overall experience when visiting our restaurants,” he said.

McDonald’s supply of paper straws in Ireland will be met by two suppliers, Transcend Packaging and Huhtamaki, who will produce the straws at its plant in Northern Ireland.

Paper used by both suppliers will come from certified sources, endorsed by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC).

Minister for Environment Denis Naughten said the move to paper straws is “a clear demonstration that large companies and organizations are taking their environmental responsibilities seriously and moving in the right direction by eliminating single use plastics.”

Ireland is the top producer of plastic waste in Europe; generating an average of 61kgs per person every year - almost double what the UK produces.