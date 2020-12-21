Coronavirus: State ‘clearly in third wave’ as 727 cases reported

A further 727 Covid-19 cases were reported in the State on Monday as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) warned the current trends of the disease were “gravely concerning”.

No new deaths of coronavirus patients have been reported. This leaves at 2,158 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

People should stay at home and stop socialising due to the rapidly deteriorating situation with Covid-19, according to chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

He said in a statement that “our current disease trends are gravely concerning”.

This is not a time for going to restaurants and pubs, he told the National Public Health Emergency Team briefing on Monday.

With public health officials saying we are firmly in the throes of a third wave of the pandemic, Dr Holohan said it was important that people revised their plans for socialising before Christmas and to rethink meeting up with family members who may be over 65 or with medical conditions that make them vulnerable.

“It is important to make safe choices to protect yourself and the people you love,” he said.

Nphet also reported 727 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 80,267 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Of Monday’s 727 cases, 311 were in Dublin, 51 in Kilkenny, 48 in Wexford, 44 in Donegal, 44 in Cork and the remaining 229 cases were spread across 19 other counties.

We are now clearly in a third wave of the pandemic, with rapidly rising case numbers, according to Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet epidemiological modelling advisory group.

There were 3,373 cases in the week up to Saturday, up 71 per cent on the previous week. The 14-day incidence of the disease is rising at the fastest rate seen since last March, he said.

Case numbers are rising equally rapidly in Dublin and in the rest of the country, with a more than doubling of the daily rate in the capital in the space of a week.

Prof Nolan said the situation in Dublin was “as bad as it was in the October peak” of the virus.

He expressed grave concern that older people were “catching it early” in relation to the virus in this wave, unlike the second wave when they were protected in the early stages.

The growth rate in cases is now 5 per cent a day, compared with 5-7 per cent in October, and is increasing day on day.

The doubling time for cases is 10 to 14 days “and probably less”.

Meanwhile, the reproduction number, a measure of how many other people a case infects, “could be as high as 1.5-1.6”.

Prof Nolan said numbers in hospital “may be starting to increase” while ICU numbers were “not yet decreasing”.

He forecast up to 1,800 cases a day by January 6th if cases grow by 7 per cent daily

Asked about the new variant of the virus identified in the UK, Dr Cillian de Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, repeated that it had not been identified here, based on genetic sequencing done to date.

Although UK analysis indicates the new variant could be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than other variants, Dr de Gascun said the evidence for this has not yet been seen and lab studies have yet to be completed.

However, he added that there was “enough to make us concerned” about the variant, with more mutations than would have been expected.

“Based on the rate of spread they have seen in the UK . . . I think it’s prudent for European governments and our own to operate on the precautionary principle until we have more information.”

Prof Nolan said the rise in cases in Ireland could be explained by increased socialisation since September without recourse to issues around the new variant.