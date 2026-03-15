Ireland

Man (20s) dies in car crash in early hours of Sunday

Fatal incident occurred on N4 at Ballinafid, Co Westmeath

The N4 between Mullingar and Rathowen was closed on Sunday following a fatal car crash. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
The N4 between Mullingar and Rathowen was closed on Sunday following a fatal car crash. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Sun Mar 15 2026 - 11:421 MIN READ

A man in his 20s has been killed in a car crash in Co Westmeath.

The single vehicle collision occurred on the N4 at Ballinafid at about 12.50am.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A postmortem examination is due to take place.

The N4 between Mullingar and Rathowen remained closed for a technical examination on Sunday with local diversions in place.

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Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to make contact. Road users travelling on the N4 near the scene of the crash between 0:30am and 1:10am, and who may have camera footage, are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda station on (044) 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.

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