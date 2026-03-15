Scottish media lament ‘same old story’ after defeat to ‘thunderous Ireland’ in Dublin

Finn Russell after Scotland's defeat to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in the final round of the Six Nations on Saturday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

BBC Scotland’s Tom English led the lament for Scottish rugby as Ireland claimed the spoils at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, including the Triple Crown.

“Half an hour after the latest Scotland debacle in Dublin, Jack Dempsey walked up the touchline at the Aviva Stadium in his underpants. No shorts, no socks, no boots. No Triple Crown, no hope of winning the Six Nations title, no end to their hideous run of defeats against Ireland – now standing at 12 and with no discernible sign of it stopping there.

[ Ireland denied as Ramos wins the Six Nations for France with the last kick of game against EnglandOpens in new window ]

“Dempsey had been shorn of many things by a thunderous Ireland performance – a revisiting of a familiar narrative. Irish power and Irish ruthlessness. Irish creativity and class, too. Scotland battled to stay in touch, but it was a grind.

“They never really got to grips with the day. To rattle Ireland they needed a fast start and a lead, which they’ve rarely had in this game. In the 11 meetings leading up to this one they had led for just 65 minutes of 880 minutes. You can now make that 65 minutes out of 960. Astonishing.”

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The London Independent’s headline, ‘Ireland fall agonisingly short in Six Nations title bid despite impressive Scotland win’, summed up events in Dublin nicely. The Scottish Sun was a little more curt, running the headline ‘Same Old Story’. Graham Macpherson wrote: “[Gregor] Townsend has NEVER beaten Ireland in his nine years as head coach and this would have been the most painful defeat of the lot.

“Scotland scored three tries and battled away gamely for the first hour or so. But they were always second best to an Ireland team who have their number and again proved too strong.”

The Daily Mail Scotland maintained the theme of an opportunity being lost. “Gregor Townsend will forever be haunted by the demons of Dublin ... Scotland might never get a better chance of Six Nations glory than this.” Words changed but headlines didn’t differ much.

The Scotsman newspaper proclaimed: ‘Scotland Six Nations perfection seekers ‘living in fantasy land’ as Gregor Townsend denies Ireland problem.’ Chief Rugby writer Graham Bean chronicled the thoughts of Townsend and captain Sione Tuipolotu after the match, both of whom rejected the notion that there is a mental hang-up when it comes to facing Ireland.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's match at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne

Bean looked for perspective on the defeat, writing: “In the immediate aftermath of such a deflating end to the Six Nations, it is easy to lose sight of the good things in a Scotland campaign which produced a couple of performances that were up there with anything the national side has delivered in the professional age.

“The Murrayfield wins over England and France will live long in the memory and, in between, there was a gritty comeback victory in Cardiff, but the championship was bookended by defeats in Rome and Dublin.

“Tuipulotu had spoken before the game of matching Ireland physically, about winning the collisions and being better at the breakdown. He felt they did that in the third quarter but conceded the hosts held the upper hand overall.”

Andy Newport, writing in the Scottish Daily Record, ventured: “It was as close as they’ve come this century. But when it comes to knocking off their old nemesis Ireland, Scotland remains as far away as ever. Gregor Townsend and his players were hoping to party like it was 1999 in Dublin as they went after their first championship success since winning the old Five Nations.

“The loss (to Rome) at the Olympic Stadium was only 35 days ago but Scotland have come on light years since that laboured, lacklustre showing in the Eternal City. That all built to this, a shot at glory and the end of almost three decades of disappointment.

“But once again it was despair for Scotland. What happens next with Townsend? Well, only he can say if he still has the energy to go again next year.”

The Herald ran a brief report that offered the summation: “Scotland’s hopes of winning the Triple Crown were ended by a ruthless Ireland, who scored six tries – including three in the first 20 minutes – in a sobering 43-21 victory in Dublin.”