Wintry conditions with frost and ice forecast for weekend

Wintry showers have been forecast for parts of the country this weekend.

Met Éireann has said that wintry falls can be expected as temperatures fall below zero and “very frosty” conditions arrive.

The news comes as a status yellow wind warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry. The warning will be valid from 6pm on Thursday to 9am on Friday, with mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 80 to 110km/h expected.

Met Éireann also warned that the winds will be strongest along coasts and on hills and mountains.

Heavy showers, including hail and thunder in some cases, are expected to become more widespread as Thursday evening progresses. Lowest temperatures overnight will be between 2 and 5 degrees.

Friday will see fresh westerly winds. Spells of rain can be expected in Ulster, north Leinster and north Connacht, with further rain developing in the southwest towards the evening.

Friday night will see frost and some blustery showers, some of which will turn wintry later on in the night. Lowest temperatures overnight will be between 0 to 3 degrees.

Saturday will be very cold, with highs of only 4 to 6 degrees during the day, and lows of -2 to 2 degrees on Saturday night. Scattered showers will turn increasingly wintry after dark.

Sunday is to be another very cold day. The morning will see frost and ice in places, with scattered wintry showers during the day. Highest temperatures in the daytime will be between 4 to 7 degrees. Temperatures will fall back to as low as -1 or -2 degrees after nightfall.