Wind warning in place for counties in west, north and east

A status yellow wind warning is in place for counties in the west, north and east this morning.

The wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo which is valid until 8pm on Tuesday forecasts gusts of up to 110 km/h.

A second wind warning issued by Met Éireann applies to Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo forecasts gusts of 90 to 100km/h at times.

This warning is also in place until 8pm on Tuesday.

The warning does not apply to counties in the south west.

A status yellow gale warning has also been issued for the marine sector.

Apart from strong winds, Tuesday will be dull with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Tuesday will be mild for the time of year with afternoon temperatures ranging 11 to 14 degrees.