Live National Football League updates: Donegal and Mayo meet in battle of top two in Division One

Fixtures

NFL Division 1: Donegal vs Mayo (1.45pm), Roscommon vs Armagh (2.00pm)

NFL Division 2: Offaly vs Cork (2.00pm), Tyrone vs Cavan (3.45pm)

LGFA Division 1: Armagh vs Cork (1.00pm)

There was plenty of drama in Division 1 yesterday, as the Kingdom flew out to a huge lead, before gradually getting reeled back in late on in the second half.

Galway come from 12 points down to snatch draw against Kerry

With a first win of the season against Monaghan last night, Dublin got two valuable points at the bottom of Division 1. Earlier this week, Malachy Clerkin looked at some of the problems with the current Dubs setup and how they might bounce back to their former glory.

Poor structures, underage failures and ageing stars: Why has the Dublin conveyor belt stopped?

Seán Moran gives his predictions for the week’s action, with a focus on today’s west coast clash between Donegal and Mayo in Division 1.

National Football League previews: Division 1 front-runners Mayo and Donegal meet in Letterkenny

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the National Football Leagues. It’s week three of the intercounty football season and there’s an early top-of-the-table clash in Division 1 as table-toppers Mayo travel to Donegal to take on Jim McGuinness’s side (1.45pm). The other top tier match sees 2024 All-Ireland champions Armagh take on Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park (2.00pm). In the late throw-in, Tyrone look to get their first win against an also winless Cavan side (3.45pm). We’ll keep you updated on all the action across the country, so stay tuned.