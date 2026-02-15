Impressive Donegal continue to serve notice of intentions by sweeping Mayo aside

Donegal's Michael Murphy holds off Mayo’s Jack Carney and Enda Hession during the Division 1 clash at O'Donnell Park, Co Donegal. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

NFL Division One: Donegal 1-19 Mayo 0-14

Donegal continue to build nicely and never looked in trouble when seeing off Mayo in Letterkenny. Manager Jim McGuinness insists all the signposts are pointing to their Ulster Championship opener in late April.

With a month between the scheduled Division 1 final in March and their Ulster dance with Down, many feel Donegal could – and should – be targeting a place in the league decider.

Conor O’Donnell batted in the Donegal goal on 47 minutes and by the final whistle, McGuinness’s side had eight points to spare after a dominant display.

“A good day’s work,” said McGuinness with a nod. “I think the first half in particular, we were very happy with a lot of it. We asked a good few questions of them.

“Our build-up was really good, our established attack was really good.

“Their mental intensity was good. They moved the ball quickly. They didn’t take any risks but they asked questions.

“We’d be happy with a hell of a lot of it in the first half – and they showed a lot of desire as well.”

O’Donnell gets the credit for the goal, but the build-up warranted its own praise. Peadar Mogan and Conor McCahill combined before the former fed across goal. O’Donnell – who scored 1-4 in all – did the rest.

Donegal's Finnbarr Roarty (left) tussles with Rory Brickenden of Mayo during Sunday's Division 1 match in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Leaving Certificate student McCahill was handed his first league start and he clipped over the first two points of the afternoon. The teenager from Donegal Town has stepped up after playing a lead role for Four Masters through the club’s underage ranks.

“He’s been very good in training and he’s very, very honest,” McGuinness said. “His numbers are very strong every night in training. He works really hard.

“I think the big thing with him is that it’s a massive step up and we know what he can do at underage football. So the big thing for him – and I spoke to him about it last night for a couple of minutes on the phone – is just to be himself. Just to be himself and go in and just play.”

Oisín Gallen, making his first start of 2026, posted six points before he made way for Michael Murphy just after O’Donnell’s goal.

Mayo’s Aidan O'Shea keeps a tight grip on the ball as Donegal's Caolan McGonagle tries to dispossess him. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

It was the 16th minute before Mayo troubled the scoreboard operator, Ryan O’Donoghue nailing a two-point free on the left-hand side to halve the deficit.

Gallen and O’Donnell pointed before Young Footballer of the Year Finnbarr Roarty converted a point. Roarty arched over from close range after the brave McCahill – whose confidence was soaring – went for goal.

Gallen scored five points in the first half as Donegal led 0-11 to 0-5 at the short whistle. Mayo had barely laid a glove on their opponents and Conor Loftus was summoned from the bench in an attempt to add some spark.

A minute into the second half, Loftus scurried in for a goal chance, but Gavin Mulreany, the Donegal goalkeeper, got down well to save at the expense of a 45. Mulreany saved again, this time from Darragh Beirne, as Mayo showed more purpose in their play. Ryan McHugh then hung over a perfectly-timed two-pointer to steady the ship.

Mulreany also denied Ryan O’Donoghue with a smart save during that period, but O’Donnell’s goal ended any hope of a Mayo fightback.

“I was actually quite pleased,” said Mayo manager Andy Moran. “I thought we did okay. That could have gone away from us.”

At one stage, Donegal moved 11 clear, but Mayo didn’t completely wilt.

Donegal's Oisín Gallen shoots for one of his six points against Mayo in Sunday's Division 1 match despite Donnacha McHugh's attempts to block. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Donegal have now beaten Dublin, Kerry and Mayo this year. Armagh lie in wait next weekend, but McGuinness’s mind through these obstacle-laden weeks is firmly on Down in the championship.

“All of this is to get ready for that match and try and be in the best place possible with the most depth available,” he said.

“So the next four games, we’ll try to continue doing the same thing. We just want to keep doing the same things. We look at other tactical things between now and the end of the league and it’s a great opportunity to road test different things.”

Donegal: G Mulreany; E Gallagher, B McCole, P Mogan; R McHugh (0-1-1), C McGonagle, F Roarty (0-0-1); H McFadden, M Langan; S O’Donnell (0-0-1), C O’Donnell (1-0-4), C Moore (0-0-1); C McCahill (0-0-3), J McGee, O Gallen (0-0-6, 2f). Subs: M Murphy for Gallen (48), T Carr for Gallagher (59), D Mac Giolla Bhride for McGee (63).

Mayo: R Hennelly; J Coyne, R Brickenden, E Hession (0-0-1); S Callinan (0-0-2), D McHugh, F Kelly; B Tuohy (0-0-1), D O’Connor; J Carney, R O’Donoghue (0-1-2, 1f, 1 2ptf), J Flynn (0-0-2); D Beirne (0-0-2), J Carr, A O’Shea. Subs: C Loftus (0-0-1) for Carr (29), F Boland (0-0-1) for O’Connor (h-t), P Durcan for McHugh (h-t), D Duffy for O’Shea (53), S Howard for Kelly (60).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).