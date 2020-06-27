What is this jellyfish with nasty-looking stingers? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on rove beetles, moths and a damselfly

Ethna Viney

Blue Jellyfish

Blue Jellyfish

 

We saw this striking blue jellyfish on the shore in Clew Bay. It had some nasty-looking stingers underneath. I’m glad I didn’t find it while swimming. – Kirstin McDonagh, Westport, Co Mayo

Pale tussock moth
Pale tussock moth

It’s the blue jellyfish, Cyanea lamarckii, the same family as the brown lion’s mane, which is twice the size. The blue jellyfish grows to 30cm diameter and has eight groups of 40-60 tentacles underneath the bell. The stinging cells are on the upper surface of the bell.

I spotted this furry productive moth on my shed wall recently. Regardless of identity, she is certainly a little beauty for distracting 40-odd GPs amid Covid shenanigans. – Dr Peig Costello, Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary
That is the pale tussock moth laying eggs.

The first time I saw this insect was last summer, when it was flying. I saw it again this year on a bay leaf. Is it a damselfly? – Michael D’Arcy, Terenure, Dublin 6W
It’s the male beautiful jewelwing damselfly. Biological records show it plentiful in this country but confined south of a line from Dublin to Westport.

Jewel-wing damselfly
Jewel-wing damselfly

I found this insect in my new tunnel. It’s about the size of a queen bee; what is it? – Mary Corless. Claremorris, Co Mayo
It’s a rove beetle, Stephylinus caesareus, of the same family as the black scorpion-like devil’s coach horse. It seems to be rare – there is only one report in the biological records.

Rove beetle
Rove beetle

My granddaughter Mia spotted this beautiful creature. and wanted to know what it was. – Marie Hannon, Bray, Co Wicklow
It’s the green silver lines moth, a long name for such a small moth.

Green silver lines moth
Green silver lines moth

There were several requests to identify the brindled hoverfly. This photo was sent by Brendan Smyth, Glenageary, Co Dublin.

Brindled hoverfly
Brindled hoverfly

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.