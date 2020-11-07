Should I be worried about these mushrooms growing in my garden? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on shaggy ink caps, silver Y moth and a hibernating bumblebee queen

Ethna Viney

Shaggy ink cap mushrooms in Galway

I found these mushrooms in our garden in Connemara. There are quite a few groups of them. Should I be worried? – Jackie Uí Chionnam, Ráisín na MainIoch, Co Galway 
They are shaggy ink caps, also called lawyer’s wig. They are edible when young and the gills are still pink, before black appears.

A silver Y moth in Mayo
A silver Y moth in Mayo

I snapped this day-flying moth in the middle of October; please let me know its name. – Bobby Carty, Belmullet, Co Mayo 
It’s the silver Y moth, occasionally tinged with purple like yours.

A bumblebee queen in Cork
A bumblebee queen in Cork

We were repotting some plants when we spotted this bee in a nest at the bottom of a pot. It was vibrating and alive. Was it hibernating? – Odran Cafferkey, Whitechurch, Co Cork 
It is likely a bumblebee queen hibernating.

A bloody-nosed beetle in Roscommon
A bloody-nosed beetle in Roscommon

This looks like the lavender beetle you featured earlier, though without the pyjama stripes. Is it in the same family? – Melissa Newman, Strokestown, Co Roscommon 
It looks like the bloody-nosed beetle, so-called because it exudes a drop of red liquid when alarmed. It is a leaf beetle.

Sea squirts in Mayo
Sea squirts in Mayo

I found these on Dollymount beach; they are about 3 inches long. Can you tell what they are? – Gráinne Walsh, Clontarf, Dublin 
They are sea squirts and are found all around the coast.

Buoy making barnacles in Mayo
Buoy making barnacles in Mayo

I found this beautifully coloured, mussel-looking, squid-like creature on the beach at Carrowniskey, Louisburgh. I’ve never seen anything like it before. – John Geary Rosmoney Westport, Co Mayo 
They are buoy-making barnacles, a bit like goose necked barnacles. They are at home in warmer waters of the Atlantic and Pacific, and are sometimes stranded on western coasts after southwesterly winds. Eye on Nature had reports for the first time this year.

A blue tit nest in Wicklow
A blue tit nest in Wicklow

When cleaning the nesting box I found that the blue tit had built under a wasps’ nest. – Thomas Sweeney, Bray, Co Wicklow

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.

