Live GAA updates: Meath and Donegal battle for remaining All-Ireland final spot

Fixtures:

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Meath v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm

All-Ireland JFC final: New York v London, Croke Park, 1.30pm

This is the biggest match that any of these Meath players will have played in so far in their careers. Gordon Manning’s profile piece goes through the squad that will line out in Croker this afternoon.

[Meet the Meath footballers who have taken the championship by storm]

6 Mins: The All-Ireland junior final is underway in Croke Park, with London taking an early lead. An early goal has them four points to the good, although New York made a big chance of their own right after. New York 0-1 London 1-1

Irish Times columnist Darragh Ó Sé was right in his prediction that Kerry would have too much for Tyrone yesterday. He sees today’s semi-final playing out similarly, with Donegal big favourites for this afternoon’s match.

[Darragh Ó Sé: Kerry and Donegal have shown a different gear and should be too strong for Tyrone and Meath]

It’s been a mad summer for Meath, the surprise package of the football championship. Losing the Leinster Final was a big blow, but they’ve beaten Dublin, Kerry and Galway on the way to their first All-Ireland semi-final since 2009. Malachy Clerkin describes how new manager Robbie Brennan has changed the Royals’ fortunes.

[Vibes and victories: how Robbie Brennan put smiles on Meath faces]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s championship football in Croke Park. In today’s main event, Donegal take on Meath (4pm), with a place in the All-Ireland final against Kerry at stake. Donegal come into the match as favourites, but Meath have already beaten the odds to get here.

Before that, London play New York in the All-Ireland Junior Final. Stay with us for updates throughout the afternoon.