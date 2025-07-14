Davy seeks measure to support house building in budget

A house construction site in Youghal, Co Cork. Davy says 93,000 new homes need to be built each year to meet demographic need.

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The Government must accelerate house building to meet the need for 93,000 homes every year into the 2030s, stockbroker Davy has urged in a pre-budget submission. It also said infrastructure gaps risk damaging the competitiveness of the Irish economy. Hugh Dooley has the details.

Sticking with a similar theme, our columnist John FitzGerald lays out why he thinks Budget 2026 needs to take money out of the Irish economy.

In our Your Money Q&A, a widow who is managing her husband’s small share portfolio wonders if legacy stock in AIB and Bank of Ireland are worth holding on to. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Me & My Money, Keelan Higgs, owner/chef at the Michelin-starred restaurant Variety Jones in Dublin, recalls how he invested heavily in a restaurant a few years ago only for it to go on fire in its second week. “That still stings,” he tells Tony Clayton-Lea.

Our FT columnist this week is Emma Jacobs who explores the world of ‘truthiness’ and why people love to buy into a good story, even if it is fake or heavily exaggerated.

If you own an electric vehicle but don’t have off-street parking, charging it up can be a real problem. In Düsseldorf, Germany they think they’ve found a solution – a charger that fits neatly into the kerb. Derek Scally reports on this neat invention.

Private music college BIMM Music Institute Dublin recorded increased profit of more than €670,000 on revenue of €4.08 million last year, with the vast majority of its income coming from a partnership with Technological University Dublin. Hugh Dooley has the details on a college has has spawned bands such as Fontaines DC and The Murder Capital.

Nvidia is the world’s first $4 trillion company, leaving Apple – long the king of market milestones – in its wake. Stocktake explains why investors, for now at least, are willing to pay up for Nvidia’s market speed over Apple’s stability.

More than 2,000 pubs have closed since 2005, with 1,000 further establishments expected to close over the next decade as part of a “pattern of pub closures”, a new report has found. Hugh Dooley has the details. Hugh Dooley reports.

Ireland can lead Europe in the next generation of inclusive capitalism, writes Cathal Carroll of venture capital firm VEF in our Opinion piece.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.