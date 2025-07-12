People enjoy the sunny weather along Grand Canal in Dublin on Friday evening. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Temperatures could climb above 30 degrees in some parts of the country today with largely unbroken sunshine, prompting Met Éireann to extend a yellow heat warning across the State.

While it will be exceptionally hot, a temperature record that has stood for almost 150 years is unlikely to be broken, according to forecasters.

Sun worshippers have also been advised to make the most of the weekend with the heatwave set to break at the start of next week with the cooler, wetter weather more commonly associated with an Irish summer spreading across the country from Monday.

The Status Yellow weather warning issued by Met Éireann warns of potential water safety issues due to increased use of lakes and beaches, forest fires, uncomfortable sleeping conditions and heat stress.

By 10am temperatures had reached 25 degrees in Mullingar and parts of Co Roscommon, with the Oak Park station in Carlow edging even higher, clocking in at 26 degrees.

A top temperature of 29 degrees was recorded in the Phoenix Park on Friday followed by Oak Park at 28.2 degrees and Grange, Dunsany, Co Meath at 28 degrees.

The all-time record temperature for Ireland, 33.3 degrees, was recorded at Kilkenny Castle on June 26th, 1887, though there is some doubt now over that reading.

The record temperature for this century, 33 degrees, was recorded at the Phoenix Park in Dublin on July 18th, 2022.

In an updated forecast published shortly before 11am, Met Éireann said Saturday will be “very warm or hot with temperatures reaching 26-30 degrees. Dry and sunny with light to moderate southeasterly winds.”

It will remain “mild and dry tonight and feeling humid with lowest temperatures of 14-17 degrees with very light southeast or variable breezes”.

Sunday will start “largely dry and fine” with long spells of sunshine and mostly light winds.

However, cloud “will build from the West with showers pushing in across West Munster in the morning extending into Connacht and western parts of Leinster during the afternoon and evening”.

Some heavy and thundery downpours are likely although it will remain very warm with highest temperatures of 22 to 29 degrees and light to moderate south to southeast or variable breezes.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather suggested temperatures in some places could reach 32 degrees today.

He highlighted a risk of thunderstorms “especially along the West and the northwest coasts” late on Sunday.

Monday will be sunny with showers with temperatures dropping back below 20 degrees.

On Friday the Department of Agriculture issued a condition red forest fire warning for the weekend. Condition red is the highest level of fire danger warning and its use here is rare.

Visitors to forests, parks, beaches and other recreation areas are asked not to bring barbecues and other sources of ignition and to be mindful when parking so as to allow the emergency services access where necessary.

More than 4,300 hectares of land (10,400 acres), including more than 300 hectares (750 acres) of forest, has already been affected by fires so far this year. The department has issued seven fire danger notices to-date this year in response to high-risk weather phases.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon has advised animal owners to ensure their animals are hydrated and protected from the heat.

Vulnerable animals such as very young, old, or sick animals may need to be moved to a location with additional shade or shelter where they can be monitored more closely.

Pets should have access to plentiful supplies of drinking water both inside and outside. Dogs should only be exercised in the morning and evening and dogs should never be left unattended in a car even if the car is parked in the shade or with windows open.