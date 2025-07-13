Thunderstorms expected in places as hot weather to continue on Sunday

People feeling the heat in St Stephen’s Green in Dublin. Temperatures are expected to again reach up to 30 degrees in parts of the country on Sunday. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Heavy and thundery downpours are expected in some areas on Sunday and “generally unsettled” weather is forecast for this week, according to Met Éireann.

A yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Connacht comes into effect at 3pm and lasts until 10pm.

It warns of potential surface water flooding, lightning damage and difficult travelling conditions.

It comes as the highest temperature of the year so far was recorded on Saturday – 31.1 degrees at Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon.

Highs of 23 to 29 degrees and possibly 30 degrees in the west are forecast for Sunday, which is set to be another “very warm or hot” day.

However, showers are expected to develop across Munster, Connacht and western parts of Leinster in the afternoon and evening. Some of these will be “heavy and thundery”, particularly in Connacht.

Rain will continue moving northward on Monday morning and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers, Met Éireann said.

More heavy and thundery downpours are possible, with highs of 14 to 23 degrees.

This week is set to be generally unsettled as low pressure dominates, according to the forecaster.

Tuesday morning is likely to be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain, most of which will clear for the evening, with highs of 15 to 19 degrees expected.

Cloudy conditions are expected on Wednesday, with some patches of rain and drizzle expected in the south and west while highs will range from 17 to 22 degrees.

Unsettled conditions will carry over to Thursday, when showers of rain are expected with highs of 19 to 23 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, early indications for next weekend suggest “unsettled but warm” weather, with temperatures generally getting into the 20s.