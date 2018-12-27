Irish Times photographs of 2018: Weather

Claire Doggett and Gary Conroy (above) brave the elements with bridesmaids and groomsmen after getting married at Trim Castle Hotel in March during the snowfall that came with Storm Emma and the Beast from the East.

Clontarf promenade in Dublin during the Beast from the East snowstorm.

Photograph: Tom Honan

The Beast from the East expelled its icy breath over Oisín Kelly’s Chariot of Life statue at the Irish Life building, transforming it into a frozen work of art.

Photograph: Alan Betson

From one extreme to the other: bank-holiday crowds walk Dún Laoghaire pier in June.

Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Galway firefighters at a gorse blaze near Barna in July. Fires raged across the county during the summer heatwave.