Dry spell on the way as storms give way to calm

Dry weather and warmer temperatures are expected this week as a high pressure system sets in across Ireland, forecaster Met Éireann has said.

The calmer weather comes after last week’s Storm Ali, which killed two and left some 67,000 homes without power.

The week will start off with a mixture of cloud and sunshine, with a chance of the occasional shower across Ulster.

Temperatures are predicted to stay in the low-teens. Patchy rain and drizzle is expected on Tuesday in the west and northwest of the country, but many areas will remain dry.

The east and south-eastern counties on Tuesday will see “the best of any sunshine,” according to Met Éireann.

Wednesday will feel noticeably warmer than the rest of the week, as temperatures could climb into the low-twenties alongside dry weather, particularly in the south and eastern parts of the country.

Heavier clouds are forecasted for Thursday, with patches of rain expected over Connacht and Ulster travelling southward as the day continues.

A cool and bright start to the weekend is currently expected, with temperatures dipping back down into low-to-mid teens on Friday.

Similar weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of some passing showers.

Clear skies will be welcomed in Co Offaly this week, as the 48th Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships are set to take place at Birr Castle.

Similar weather is expected across the United Kingdom, as the British Met Office expects “a fine day for many with sunny spells.”

A chilly start to the week will be met with predominantly dry weather, and wind and rain is expected in the north of the UK as the week continues.