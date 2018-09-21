Increase in legal cases involving fallen trees following storms

Legal cases taken over injuries involving fallen trees on Irish roads are becoming more common, due to recent severe weather events, according to one solicitor firm.

Storms bringing heavy winds, such as ex-hurricane Ophelia last October, and Storm Ali this week, have led to major clean-up operations in recent months.

Liam Moloney, a Naas-based solicitor in Co Kildare, said his firm has seen an “uptake” in legal cases relating to fallen trees blown down during storms.

There is uncertainty as to where the liability lies if a tree damages property or injures someone, he told The Irish Times. Often it would be decided on a case-by-case basis if the fault lay with the landowner, or the local authority, he said.

There is an “obligation and duty” on landowners to fell trees that are insecure and carry out routine inspections into the health of trees on their land.