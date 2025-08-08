Pause in Ukraine war could be close, says Poland’s Donald Tusk

A sunflower grows in front of a house damaged by a Russian drone attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photograph: Mykola Miakshykov/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A pause in the conflict in Ukraine could be close, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said on Friday after speaking to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet in the coming days, the Kremlin said on Thursday, as the US president seeks a breakthrough to end the Ukraine war, now in its fourth year, after voicing mounting frustration with his Russian counterpart and threatening him with new sanctions.

“There are certain signals, and we also have an intuition, that perhaps a freeze in the conflict – I don’t want to say the end, but a freeze in the conflict – is closer than it is farther away,” he told a news conference “There are hopes for this.”

Tusk said Zelenskiy was “very cautious but optimistic” and that Ukraine was keen that Poland and other European countries play a role in planning for a ceasefire and an eventual peace settlement.

Nato member Poland has been a staunch supporter of its eastern neighbour Ukraine since Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into the country in February 2022, citing threats to Russian security and plunging Moscow’s relations with the West into deep crisis. Kyiv and its western allies say Russia is engaged in a imperial-style land grab.

In a post on X, Zelenskiy said he had spoken with Tusk about “the available diplomatic options and agreed to coordinate and work together for our common European interests”. He had also informed the Polish prime minister about his conversations with Trump and other European leaders earlier this week.

“Ukraine, Poland, and other European nations alike need strong foundations for their security and independence,” Zelenskiy said. “A reliable peace is essential for all, and I am grateful for the readiness (of allies) to help along this path.” – Reuters