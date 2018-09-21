Phibsborough named one of the coolest city neighbourhoods in the world

Phibsborough in Dublin has been named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by Time Out magazine.

The magazine cites the revival of its dilapidated Victorian buildings as one of the reasons for it being a must go spot for tourists.

Time Out ranked the village in 27th place- ahead of neighbourhoods in San Francisco. Montreal, Shanghai and Boston.

The magazine’s editors say Phibsborough has become “more bustling than ever” since the Luas Cross City line opened, with “modern cafés and charming shops” opening in previously dilapidated buildings.

“Like nearby hipster hub Stoneybatter before it, the additional infrastructure signals that a revival is on the horizon, with former residents like the writer James Joyce adding to the neighbourhood’s allure.

“Arts and community organisation Phizzfest hosts regular theatre, literature, comedy, music and film events and discussions throughout the year.”

Readers are also advised to go for brunch in Two Boys Brew and that the mushrooms on sourdough toast are a “must-have”.

Other attractions include having a drink and playing some bar games at The Back Page pub and going for a walk around Blessington Basin park.

The € 50 million redevelopment of the 1960s Phibsborough shopping centre, frequently cited as one of the ugliest buildings in Dublin, was recently granted permission by An Bord Pleanála.

Embajadores in Madrid is ranked as the “coolest neighbourhood” on the list where visitors will find “nightlife and street life, street art and high culture, food and people from across the world”.