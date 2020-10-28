School closures on the agenda following ASTI vote

The decision by Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) members to back industrial action over issues including school safety has put the issue of potential school closures back firmly on the agenda.

While latest data released by public health authorities indicates that schools are safer than the wider community and are not driving transmission of Covid-19, ASTI members still have concerns.

The ballot result shows members are willing to take industrial action – up to and including strike action – over stricter definitions for what constitute close contacts, guaranteed 24-hour turnaround times for test results, a serial testing programme for schools and allowing hundreds of teachers in high-risk categories to work from home.

The school safety issue was just one in a number of issues on which ASTI members have been asked to vote over recent weeks.

The union also ballotted members on a demand for equal pay for thousands of teachers who have joined since 2010.

The union says it is willing to take industrial action if these measures are not put in place by Friday.

There is, of course, little or no chance that these issues will be addressed within 48 hours.

The fight for equal pay, for example has been taking place for almost a decade and still has not been resolved.

Issues such as contact tracing definitions are determined by public health experts – not trade unions – and health authorities are not in a position to guarantee turnaround times for tests given the dynamic nature of the spread of Covid-19.

So, if many issues on the ballot paper can’t be delivered, what chance is there of industrial action or school closures?

Isolated

The reality is the ASTI will be reluctant to take on the kind of industrial action that will shut down hundreds of schools for any significant period, unless it has the support of other teachers’ unions.

The last time it embarked on a major industrial relations campaign in 2016/17 – prompted by a dispute over working additional hours – it ended up isolated, divided and with little support from the rest of the trade union movement or wider public.

This decision to ballot for industrial action on this occasion has also drawn criticism from both within and outside the ASTI.

Critics see the move as yet another short-sighted example of the union’s leadership seeking conflict rather than compromise.

Some also see the move as irresponsible in a climate where everyone is being asked to pull together for the greater good, while other say any school disruption could harm students who have already lost considerable teaching time.

However, supporters of the ASTI’s stance say the union is simply standing up for the rights of teachers and all workers.

Many argue that they don’t want to close schools, but are entitled to take whatever democratic steps are necessary to make sure their workplaces are safe for teachers and students.

School closures may not happen, they say, but are a powerful bargaining chip in seeking safer classrooms.

Industrial relations

Wednesday’s ballot result also has industrial relations implications.

A strike over pay would breach the “peace clause” terms of the current public service agreement, although this deal is set to expire at the end of the year and at this stage no successor accord is in place.

So, in the absence of any new overall agreement, the peace clause would not apply in the context of any dispute after Christmas.

A dispute involving teachers in the coming weeks would come at a delicate time for the Government which is involved in preliminary “talks about talks” with public service unions on a new overall pay deal for 340,000 State employees.

A strike by second-level teachers would also leave the Government with the question of whether to impose financial sanctions on members of the union for repudiating the existing accord.

In 2016, members of the ASTI lost out on benefits worth about €15 million – largely due to delays to the payment of increments – as a result of going on strike.

However, when nurses staged a series of work stoppages in early 2019, the then Government decided not to impose any such sanctions.

The ASTI announced in 2019 that it was looking at suing the Government over these penalties.

At the same time the then Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said he would “give consideration” to this issue. However, little more has been heard publicly to date.