Open days at other educational institutions

Royal College of Surgeons

When is open day? Friday, January 3rd, 2020

Web: rcsi.com

Ireland’s largest medical school, located in the heart of Dublin by St Stephen’s Green, is ranked among the top 250 (2 per cent) universities worldwide in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (2020). By applying though the CAO, undergraduates can earn degrees in medicine, pharmacy and physiotherapy. Its city centre campus hosts Europe’s most advanced healthcare clinical simulation facility. A mock operating theatre, patient consultation rooms and a hospital ward give RCSI students the opportunity to hone their skills in a simulated environment before continuing their training in real-world clinical settings. RCSI’s open day offers a range of interactive workshops to give a real flavour of what it is like to be a student in each of its disciplines for a day. Activities include assisting with a mannequin which simulates giving birth, taking blood pressure, a hands-on experiment in the pharmaceutics lab and learning about prevention of ankle sprains in the physiotherapy practical.

Mary Immaculate College Limerick

When is open day? Thursday and Friday October 17th and October 18th and Saturday, January 11th, 2020

MIC Thurles

When is open day? Saturday, November 23rd

Web:micopenday.ie

Spread over two campuses in Limerick and Tipperary and with a student population of just over 5,000, MIC offers a range of undergraduate programmes across the liberal arts, primary and post-primary education and early childhood care and education. The latest programme developments at MIC include the introduction of the new Bachelor of Education (International) and the new BA in education, mathematics and business studies in MIC Thurles. Close to Limerick city centre and in the centre of Thurles town, MIC has an array of cultural and social amenities on its doorstep. The college has a long sporting tradition and more than 30 clubs and societies are active on campus. Its open days showcase the wide range of programmes, extra-curricular activities and exceptional facilities that the college has to offer.

Marino Institute of Education

When is open day? Sunday, November 17th, 10am-4pm.

Web: mie.ie

With just over 1,000 students, Marino Institute of Education specialises in courses in education, all accredited by Trinity College Dublin. Its courses emphasise the power of education to empower those who are disadvantaged. Best-known for its primary-teaching courses, the north Dublin institution also offers programmes in education studies, early childhood education and further education. There are several clubs and societies on campus, including GAA, basketball, dance, drama, among others.The institute offers a Baitsiléir san Oideachas Trí Mheán na Gaeilge, suitable for students who want to teach through the medium of Irish in all-Irish and Gaeltacht primary schools.

Griffith College

When is open day? Friday, November 22nd

Web: griffith.ie

Griffith College has four campuses in Dublin, Cork and Limerick. The national institution delivers courses in accountancy, business, computing, design, fashion, law, media, music and drama, training and education. Griffith provides for a range of study modes including undergraduate, postgraduate, part-time, professional and blended learning courses.It has a good reputation nationally and internationally for the quality of its graduates. Courses are industry-focused, classes are small and teachers have hands-on industry experience. Students on all four campuses can enjoy the central location, and there are more than 25 clubs and societies. Griffith College has some strong sports teams – particularly basketball.

National College of Ireland

When is open day? Wednesday, November 20th, 10am-3pm; Saturday, January 18th, 10am-1pm

Web: ncirl.ie

The NCI delivers courses in business, computing and psychology to more than 5,000 students, including CAO students availing of free fees and Susi grants. On-campus accommodation is guaranteed for first years, and smaller class sizes permit greater engagement with lecturers. Guided by the Wellness Concept, NCI has strong student supports. With a city-centre location at the crossroads of the IFSC and Silicon Docklands, the college’s relationship with the businesses surrounding it and strong careers’ service is reflected in the consistently high graduate employment rate.

National College of Art and Design

When is open day? Wednesday, November 27th, 2019, 9.30am-3pm

Web:ncad.ie

NCAD says it is the number-one ranked art and design college in Ireland, offering a broad range of studio pathways that reflect the full spectrum of contemporary art and design practice. This spectrum runs from traditional techniques and crafts to digital art and digital design, and everything in between. The open day offers visitors the opportunity to experience the energy and excitement of an art and design college for a day. In addition to introductory talks, demonstrations and portfolio displays, visitors will be able to tour the studios and see current student work in progress. One of the highlights of this year’s open day is a taster lecture from the BA visual culture course, “Thinking with Visual Images”. This will be of great interest to anyone with a general interest in art or design and particularly those who want to pursue this interest at third level.

Royal Irish Academy of Music

When is open day? Saturday, November 16th, 3pm-5pm

Web: riam.ie

Jam-packed with performances, workshops, tours and information sessions,

the annual RIAM open day gives aspiring full-time students of Ireland’s oldest music conservatoire a valuable opportunity to meet the makers of musical life at the RIAM: the students and staff.

Hibernia College

When is open day? November 16th (fully booked) and Saturday, December 7th, 11am-1pm at the Spencer Hotel, Dublin.

Web: hiberniacollege.com/meet-us

Hibernia College is a blended learning, third-level college dedicated to providing access to flexible, high-quality programmes employing cutting-edge technology. The Hibernia College School of Education offers the professional masters of education (PME) in primary education and the professional master of education (PME) in post-primary education. Hibernia College’s PME is professionally accredited by the Teaching Council and awarded by QQI. It also offers continuing professional development for teachers.

Pulse College

When is open day? Thursday, 28th November, 6.30pm

Web: pulsecollege.eu/open

Pulse College, which has been offering professional training in audio and music for 26 years, now also offers diplomas, BAs, MAs and higher-certificate courses in gaming, animation, film production, and scoring for film and visual media. In 2017 it opened a new Dublin campus for games development and animation students. Its music programmes are delivered at Windmill Lane studios in Dublin, where Lady Gaga, U2, Ed Sheeran and Ellie Goulding have recorded albums. Classes are small – there are just over 350 full-time students – and courses are accredited by Griffith College and TU Dublin.

Dublin Business School

When is open day? Tuesday, 3rd December

Web: dbs.ie

Dublin Business School, which says it is Ireland’s largest independent college, offers programmes across a range of disciplines, such as business, arts, law, media and computing. It has four locations in the city centre and an active student services team.