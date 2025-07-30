Asylum seekers left homeless are ‘not in state of degradation incompatible with human dignity’, appeal court rules

The State won its appeal against a High Court challenge brought by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission last year. File image. Photograph: Getty

Asylum seekers left without accommodation on arrival into the State are “placed in a situation of extreme material poverty”, but are not in “a state of degradation incompatible with human dignity”, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

The ruling, published on Wednesday, comes in response to an appeal by the State against a judgment of the High Court.

In that case, heard last year, the High Court ruled the State had failed in its duty to provide for the basic needs, including accommodation, of international protection applicants, thereby breaching their right to dignity.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) had brought the case in respect of a class of people, namely international protection applicants, who were not offered accommodation when they made their asylum claim having recently arrived in Ireland.

The State lodged its appeal to that ruling last November, and it was heard in March.

When the IHREC began its case in December 2023, there were 259 international protection applicants left unaccommodated.

As of July 14th, there were 1,333 male international protection applicants, or asylum seekers, “awaiting offer of accommodation”, Department of Justice data showed.

Since December 2023, when the policy of not guaranteeing accommodation to single, male adult asylum seekers accommodation on arrival began, a total of 9,763 have presented to make international protection applications.

Accommodation was offered to 1,391 on arrival – generally those triaged as “vulnerable”. Offers were made subsequent to their arrival in the cases of 7,039 men.

In lieu of accommodation this cohort is provided with weekly allowance of €113.80 a week along with information on charities providing food and tents. International protection applicants are not entitled to emergency accommodation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the human rights commission said: “We welcome the fact that the court has confirmed that IHREC has proved that the State had placed international protection applicants in a position of extreme material poverty.

“The court has also clearly confirmed IHREC’s entitlement to bring a case of this nature.

“The court has gone on to state that evidence provided by IHREC from a small sample of homeless IP [international protection] applicants was insufficient to prove that those conditions of extreme material poverty undermined the physical and mental health of the 2,800 IP applicants who were the subject of this case to the degree that it breached their right to human dignity.’

It said it would fully consider the judgment before commenting further.