Murder of mother and children has shaken Co Fermanagh community to its core, service told

The coffins of murder victims Vanessa Whyte and her children Sara and James Rutledge are carried from St Mary's Church in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, following a service of removal. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The murder of a mother and her two children in Co Fermanagh has shaken the community “to its core”, mourners have heard.

A service of removal has taken place in Maguiresbridge for Vanessa Whyte and her children James Rutledge (14), and Sara Rutledge (13), ahead of their funeral in Co Clare on Saturday.

The three family members died in a shooting incident at a property in Drummeer Road in the Co Fermanagh village a week ago.

Agricultural contractor Ian Rutledge (43), who died on Monday, is understood to be the only suspect in the shooting of his family.

Last week, police said a triple murder and attempted suicide was a line of inquiry.

Mourners gathered at St Mary’s Church in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday morning, with several dressed in bright colours following a request from the family.

Large crowds, including from local GAA clubs, lined the streets outside the church in advance of the service.

Among those who attended the service were Northern Ireland’s first minister Michelle O’Neill, former first minister Baroness Arlene Foster, environment minister Andrew Muir and Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen.

Shortly after 11am the three coffins arrived and were brought to the front of the church as the hymn Abide By Me was sung.

During the service, a reading was delivered by Elizabeth Armstrong, principal of Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, where Sara and James were pupils.

In his homily, Father Raymond Donnelly said people had gathered in a church “filled with grief”.

He added: “There is a heaviness in the air, a silence within our hearts, that speaks volumes.

“The tragedy we have endured has shaken this community, and our country, to its core.

“We are left shocked, grieving, heartbroken, searching for meaning, grappling with questions too deep for words.”

He added: “The loss of Vanessa and her two beautiful children, James and Sara – lives taken in such an unspeakable way – is more than any heart should bear.

“A woman full of kindness and warmth, a friend to so many here.

“And her children, so young, so vibrant, so full of promise.

“Their laughter rang through school corridors, through playing fields, especially on the GAA pitch, where they thrived with passion and joy.

“That zest for life, their infectious energy, their open smiles.

“Words fail us. And when words fail, we turn to the word of God.”

The priest told the grieving family members “you are not alone”.

He added: “We stand with you.

“We hold you in prayer and embrace. We do not have answers, but we offer presence. We offer prayer. We offer love.

“To the classmates of Sara and James and to all the friends, know that it is OK to feel confused, angry, sad and to cry.

“Please speak to someone. Speak to your parents, to your teachers, to your clergy.”

Fr Donnelly told mourners that grief is “not something to carry alone”.

He added: “It is a journey we make together.

“To all involved in sport – to coaches, teammates, mentors – thank you for the joy you helped nurture in these children.

“Their bright spirits will remain a part of every game played in their memory.

“And we take a moment to thank all first responders and medics. Thank you for your service under unimaginable circumstances.

“Thank you to all who have come forward with meals, hugs, tears, prayers, practical and pastoral support or a silent presence.

“You remind us that light still flickers, even on the darkest of days.”

Candles were then lit in memory of the three victims.

The service finished with the singing of the hymn Nearer My God to Thee as the coffins left the church.

The three wooden coffins were then carried side by side along the main road in the village as hundreds followed and many more lined the street.

The bodies will be taken to Barefield in Co Clare, where Ms Whyte was originally from, ahead of their funeral Mass on Saturday.

The three will then be buried together in Templemaley Cemetery. - PA