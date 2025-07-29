Garda stabbed multiple times in Dublin city centre

A garda has been stabbed on Dublin's Capel Street. File photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A garda has suffered multiple stab wounds following a knife attack in Dublin city centre.

One man is in custody following the incident.

The garda, who was on routine high-visibility patrol in the city, suffered stab wounds to his side. He has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on Capel Street at about 6pm when two gardaí responded to reports of a man armed with a large blade, believed to be a kitchen knife.

After a struggle the man was restrained by gardaí using their batons.

In a statement, a Garda spokesman said the garda was subjected to an “unprovoked assault by a male” who was arrested at the scene.