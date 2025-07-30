Ireland

Gardaí investigating after unexplained death of man in Co Kerry

Man was found unresponsive outside premises in Kilgarvan in the early hours

The area in Kilgarvan has been sealed off. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Anne Lucey
Wed Jul 30 2025 - 12:55

Gardaí are investigating “all of the circumstances” following the unexplained death of a man found unresponsive outside a premises in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry in the early hours of the morning. An area has been sealed off.

At about 4am gardaí were notifiedthat a man in his 70s, had been brought to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee. He had earlier been found unresponsive outside a Church Street premises in Kilgarvan and was subsequently pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The State Pathologist and the local coroner have been notified. A postmortem has been arranged, the outcome of which will determine the course of the investigation.

