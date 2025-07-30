Gardaí investigating after unexplained death of man in Co Kerry

Gardaí are investigating “all of the circumstances” following the unexplained death of a man found unresponsive outside a premises in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry in the early hours of the morning. An area has been sealed off.

At about 4am gardaí were notifiedthat a man in his 70s, had been brought to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee. He had earlier been found unresponsive outside a Church Street premises in Kilgarvan and was subsequently pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The State Pathologist and the local coroner have been notified. A postmortem has been arranged, the outcome of which will determine the course of the investigation.