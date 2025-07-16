Third of parents expected to go into debt to fund back-to-school costs

New research suggests 35 per cent of parents will be forced to deny children at least one back-to-school item this year. Photograph: David Jones/PA Wire

Parents sending children back to school next month are likely to see a spike in associated costs, with one in three expected to go into debt and more than a third forced to deny their children at least one back-to-school item, new research suggests.

The Irish League of Credit Unions’ (ILCU) annual Back to School survey indicates parents of primary schoolchildren will spend more than €350 more this year than in 2024, while parents of secondary schoolchildren will see costs rise by just under €200.

The 2025 survey of 729 parents conducted by i-Reach found that one in three parents will get into debt to cover the costs, with the average amount of debt coming in at €376. In 2024, the survey said 25 per cent of parents would go into debt compared with the average debt said to be €368.

The research reveals that 35 per cent of parents will be forced to deny children at least one back-to-school item this year.

The total back-to-school spend this year is put at €1,450 for primary school parents and €1,560 for secondary school parents. This is an increase of €364 for primary school parents compared with 2024, and a €159 rise for secondary school parents.

Sixty-one per cent of parents contacted said schools do not do enough to minimise back-to-school costs.

David Malone, chief executive of the ILCU, said the survey findings reflect the “broader pressures being felt across society associated with the increasing cost of living”.

“While the fact that one in three are taking on debt is significant, the research also shows that more and more households are sacrificing to pay for back to school, particularly when compared to recent years.”

At 74 per cent, general monthly income remains the top method of payment, but it has dropped from 80 per cent in 2024. There has been a significant increase in parents using savings, rising from 7 per cent last year to 42 per cent. The number of parents saying they are taking out credit union loans has tripled to 12 per cent.

The 2025 research also looked at the role and impact of free hot meals for schoolchildren, with most parents welcoming the continued implementation of the scheme

“It is telling that the top reasons were financially driven,” Mr Malone said, noting 60 per cent said the meals reduced food insecurity while 56 per cent welcomed the reduced cost to parents.

The study found that 78 per cent of schools ask for a “voluntary” contribution, while after-school care was identified as being the top expense for parents of children in primary schools.

Almost two-thirds of parents said they felt pressured to buy branded clothing, footwear and other items, while 35 per cent said they were forced to deny their children at least one back-to-school item. New gym gear was the most likely item parents would forgo.