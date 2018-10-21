North Dublin school building closed due to ‘structural issues’

Dozens of students have been asked to stay at home this week after part of a north Dublin secondary school was closed as a result of structural problems.

Temporary accommodation is being organised for at least 200 students at Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan, while about 120 transition year students have been asked to stay at home for most of this week.

In a statement, the school’s patron body, Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board, said structural issues were flagged during a fire safety audit.

It said the walls were opened up in two classrooms on Friday and a consultant engineer discovered “significant structural issues”. Further examination is to be carried out.

The board decided to close the building immediately for health and safety reasons.

“School management is now making immediate arrangements to accommodate up to 200 students who will be discommoded and the school will communicate the details of the arrangements to parents/guardians once finalised,” it said.

A spokesman for the board said by asking most transition year students to stay at home they will be able to find accommodation for the 200 students elsewhere in the school. It is hoped longer-term solution will be found in time for the resumption of school following the mid-term break

The closure affects phase one of the school building, which was designed and built in 2009 as part of a contract on behalf of the Department of Education. Phase two of the building - completed in 2015 - in unaffected.

Triggered

Ardgillan Community College - which has 910 pupils - is one of 25 schools where fire safety audits have been carried out. These were triggered following fire safety flaws in six other schools.

All of the schools concerned were built by the Co Tyrone-based construction firm, Western Building Systems.

The department said it was working closely with the patron body in dealing with the issues.

Fire safety issues with schools built by Western Building Systems were first flagged in October 2015 at Rush-Lusk Educate Together primary school.

Further fire safety audits of five other primary schools buildings constructed by Western Building Systems were also found not to be compliant with fire safety certificate standards.

Since 2015, Western Building Systems has been awarded contracts to build a Gaelscoil in Firhouse, and “rapid build modular homes” in the Dublin area.

The department said last year that the firm had not been excluded from bidding on other school contracts.

It said a public body has to prove there were “substantive or persistent deficiencies” in a company’s previous work before excluding them from bidding on a State contract.

Western Building Systems said at the time that it did not believe it was responsible for the fire safety issues. It said work carried out by “other contractors subsequent to our handover” may have led to defects or breaches of regulation.