Tips for first-year college students: Recent graduates offer advice and share biggest regrets

BSc Social Science, Double Majoring in Politics, International Relations and Archaeology, University College Dublin (UCD) Class of 2025

“One regret I have from university is not taking advantage of all the opportunities and social events that UCD offers. I wish I had attended more social events and placed less emphasis on university academics. Yes, academics are important, but expanding your social circle and connecting with new people is equally important, especially in your first year.

“One piece of advice I’d give is to enjoy university, as it’s only three or four years long - that’s not a lot of time in the grand scheme of things. So enjoy it! Try not to stress out so much, which I know is easier said than done, but enjoy the experience.

“Nonetheless, remember, that you may not have everything figured out in your first year. Sometimes, you won’t find your people until the third or final year, which is totally fine!”

Shona Sheridan

Business with HR, Dublin City University (DCU), Class of 2025

“If there is one thing I know for certain as a graduate it’s that time goes by too fast. First year seems like yesterday but also like a lifetime ago. My top tip is to not go into college with a preconceived idea of what your life will be like. It will lead to disappointment. Everyone’s experience is different and it might not be the stereotypical college experience you think it will be.

“My biggest regret is that I should have enjoyed every day of first year because all of a sudden you are in final year with a plethora of deadlines and no time for a social life! So be present and be uncertain.”

Jack Lane-Barry

PPE (Philosophy, Politics, Economics), UCD, Class of 2025

“I’d tell incoming students to talk to their lecturers and to make use of office hours. They’re not just for when you’re having trouble - they can help you to excel, too.

“One thing I regret is taking electives at random rather than taking a structured elective/a minor. If I thought hard about what I was interested in during first year, I could have planned them out better.”