Dart expansion to Drogheda approved in move to supercharge commuter capacity

New plans would be expected to lead to a substantial increase in commuter capacity between Dublin city and Drogheda, Co Louth.

Plans to significantly increase commuter capacity on train services between Drogheda, Co Louth and Dublin city, including the electrification of the existing rail line, have been given the go ahead.

An Coimisiún Pleanála, the planning authority, gave approval for the Dart+ Coastal North Railway Order, in a decision announced on Thursday.

The current northside Dart network runs from Dublin city centre as far as Malahide and Howth. Under the new plan, electric-powered trains would operate as far north as Drogheda, incorporating a huge section of Dublin’s surrounding commuter belt.

Construction of the new infrastructure could take up to three years, subject to funding availability.

Irish Rail said the project would significantly increase peak hourly capacity and frequency on the northern route between Dublin city and Malahide, Howth and Drogheda. It said that potentially, capacity could nearly double from about 4,800 to 8,800 passengers at peak times.

Such an increase in services would be subject to demand, it said, and would form part of a separate timetable consultation process in conjunction with the National Transport Authority.

The plan involves 37km (23 miles) of electrification and re-signalling along the railway line between Malahide and MacBride Station in Drogheda. In addition there will be a reconstruction of the existing track layout in the vicinity of Drogheda, Malahide, Clongriffin and Howth Junction/ Donaghmede stations.

However the plan to increase capacity on the northern line could necessitate timetable changes curtailing existing direct train services between Howth and Dublin city. This could involve the possible introduction of a shuttle service between Howth Junction/ Donaghamede and Howth.

That potential change has generated considerable opposition from some residents using Howth, Sutton and Bayside stations as it would require passengers from those areas to change trains at Howth Junction.

Irish Rail and the CIE group maintained during the planning process that any such changes would not come into effect immediately and would require further public consultation.

Critics of the plan argue that a shuttle service to Howth would involve existing level crossings being closed on a more frequent basis, further inhibiting traffic.

However, the planning commission said such an increase in level crossing closures would improve train efficiency and remove delays on the railway caused by congestion.

It also said that while the changes may, in time, bring about a new shuttle service to Howth, general environmental impacts in terms of traffic, transportation, residential amenities, property valuation, noise and vibration would not be significant.

Proposed design and security provisions at Howth Junction/ Donaghmede station would be expected to “aid in minimising and monitoring the effects of antisocial behaviour”.

Construction of the new rail infrastructure could take up to three years, subject to funding. Photograph: Hugh Dooley/ The Irish Times

Remodelling the service would lead to potentially significant, negative short-term effects from the construction phase in terms of noise, vibration, dust, access restrictions and traffic including night-time work. However, it said, these would be mitigated through compliance with an environmental and traffic plan as well as best-practice building methods.

Irish Rail chief executive Jim Meade described the decision as “a great day” for the communities of north Dublin and Co Louth.

“The provision of Dart services will transform commuting for the existing and new communities along this railway corridor,” he said.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said the new initiative would facilitate a significant improvement in train capacity and frequency on the Northern commuter line, following project procurement and construction.

“In the meantime, I look forward to the launch of the sustainable new Dart+ battery-electric train fleet, which is currently undergoing testing and which will be initially deployed on the northern line between Dublin and Drogheda when operational,” he said.