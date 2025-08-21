English tourist in critical condition following assault in Temple Bar

The incident occurred at around 12.30am in the Temple Bar Square area of the popular tourist haunt. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

An English tourist is in a critical condition after being assaulted in Temple Bar in Dublin.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious head injuries.

The incident occurred at around 12.30am Thursday morning in the Temple Bar Square area of the popular tourist haunt.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination has been completed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Pearse Street Garda station on (01) 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.