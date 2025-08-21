Sinn Féin’s Rose Conway-Walsh does not rule out presidential run

Sinn Féin's Rose Conway-Walsh said it is an 'honour for anyone to be considered to be president of our country'. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway-Walsh has said the next president should be “really up for the job” of reunifying the island of Ireland, adding that she was “absolutely” that kind of person.

Ms Conway-Walsh, who represents the Mayo constituency, confirmed she has been approached by people within her party, as reported by The Irish Times on Tuesday.

She said it is an ”honour for anyone to be considered to be president of our country”.

However, she declined to say whether she is willing to seek a nomination. Ms Conway-Walsh said she is very busy in her role as the party’s spokeswoman on enterprise, tourism and employment.

In an interview with RTÉ’s Drivetime, she declined to say whether she would consider running in the election.

Outlining what qualities her party would seek, Ms Conway-Walsh said anyone Sinn Féin backs for the Áras must be a “united Ireland” candidate.

“We have our own process going on. I don’t think it’s about individuals. [Sinn Féin] has done an extensive consultation within the party.”

She said she sees the presidential role as “absolutely key” and an important soft power. “We are facing constitutional change in this country. We also need the voting franchise, presidential voting rights, to be extended to our citizens in the North.

“There is a serious role for a president here, and that’s why we are giving it so much consideration within the party, and we will make the right decision at the end of the day.”

Ms Conway-Walsh said the person needs to be “really up for the job of reunifying our country”.

Asked whether she is that type of person, she said: “Absolutely I am. I will always be that, whether I’m inside or outside politics.”

“I believe we should be in charge of our own affairs. I believe now the time is right for that. We saw the impacts of Brexit. We have seen the instability in the world.

“We have a wonderful island with wonderful people. We can be doing so much better. And I have a vision, regardless of what I do or in the future – I have a vision that we can make that happen to people, to make sure nobody is left behind.”