GCSE results: Percentage of pupils receiving top grades in Northern Ireland rises slightly

The percentage of pupils receiving the top grades in GCSE exams in Northern Ireland has risen slightly.

More than 32,000 students in the North received the results of their GCSEs, which are typically taken at age 16, on Thursday.

According to the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), which publishes exam results in Northern Ireland, 31.6 per cent of students achieved grade A/7 and above, compared to 31 per cent last year.

A total of 83.5 per cent of students achieved grade C/4 and above, up from 82.7 the year previous year.

The total number of GCSE entries in Northern Ireland decreased by 1.1 per cent compared to last year to 173,675, which JCQ said was in line with a 1 per cent decrease in the school population this year.

In English Language, 25.1 per cent of students achieved grade A/7 and above, up from 24.7 per cent, while 84 per cent received grade C/4 and above, up from 82.5 per cent.

In Maths, 27.1 per cent of students were awarded grade A/7 and above, a decrease from 27.8 per cent last year, while 73.1 per cent achieved grade C/4 or above, broadly similar to the 73 per cent a year earlier.

Overall, 41.4 per cent of all GCSE entries were in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects.

Dr Gerry Campbell, chief executive of Northern Ireland’s exam body CCEA, congratulated students receiving their results on Thursday. He said the grades “represent the hard work, resilience and determination you’ve shown throughout your studies, and you should be proud of everything you’ve achieved”.

He added: “Today also marks a key milestone as many of you begin to make decisions about the future – whether that’s continuing in education, entering training, or stepping into the world of work,” he said, adding that he wished “every student success and fulfilment in whatever comes next.”

More than 25,000 A and AS level students in Northern Ireland received their exam results last week, with 30 per cent of entries receiving the top A and A* grades.

Students in England and Wales also received GCSE results on Thursday.

Minister for the Economy Caoimhe Archibald offered students receiving exam results on Thursday her best wishes for the future and urged them to make use of the department’s careers advice service.

“Making informed decisions following your exam results is crucial in helping you consider the next step on your journey,” she said.

“No matter what your results were, there are many opportunities available to you, and I would urge you to examine these fully,” she said.

The careers advice service is available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/careers and advisers can be contacted at www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/chat-careers-service.