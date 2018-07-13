Victim of Waterford city assault dies in hospital

A man who was assaulted in Waterford last weekend has died in hospital.

The 27-year-old was attacked at the corner of John Street and The Manor at about 3am on Saturday.

Gardaí said the victim received head injuries in the assault and was taken to University Hospital Waterford. He was later transferred for further treatment to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí said on Friday he had died and they are awaiting the results of a postortem examination.

A 25-year-old man was arrested last Sunday morning and detained at Waterford Garda station.

He was later released without charge and gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

They are still appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed this assault to contact Waterford Garda station (051) 305 300, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any other station.