Two men arrested in connection with Derek Coakley-Hutch killing

Two young men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch who was shot dead in west Dublin in January.

A 19-year-old male and a man in his 30s were arrested on Monday morning in the Dublin area and are being detained at Dublin Garda stations.

Coakley-Hutch was shot dead at Bridgeview Halting Site, Cloverhill Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on January 20th.

The 27-year-old father of two was the fourth member of the Hutch family to be killed since the Kinahan-Hutch feud began.

The men are being detained under the provisions of section 50 of The Criminal Justice Act 2007 and can be held for up to a week.